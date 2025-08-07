Family Fun Day and Outdoor Cinema returns to New Lodge on Thursday

A FAMILY Fun Day and Outdoor Cinema is making its return to the New Lodge on Thursday from 1-8pm.

Organised by CRJI and New Lodge Housing Association, the popular event is part of the New Lodge Festival.

Once again, the big LED mobile screen will be back in Queen's Parade, courtesy of Belfast Film Festival.

This year three short films which featured in the highly acclaimed Docs Ireland Festival Ireland this year will be screened – 'Ardoyne Youth Club' by Sean Murray, 'Seeking Home' featuring the Ahmed family seeking refuge in Belfast, and 'Stranded Dreams', the story of a boy from Palestine who was a flower-seller in a shop in Ramallah prior to coming to Belfast.

There will also be a range of activities for all the family to enjoy including bouncy castles, face-painters and music, as well as free burgers and hotdogs.

Seán Osborne from CRJ New Lodge said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank New Lodge festival committee, for allowing us to make a contribution to the festival once again this year.

"The festival committee have packed a lot in to this year’s programme as an organisation we are extremely proud to play our part, no part is too great, or small. Everyone is welcome to attend on Thursday and we look forward to seeing you all."