Volunteer power transforms community garden

AN enthusiastic team of NI Water volunteers helped Forthspring Inter Community Group transform their large garden area.

The local community group is based in a shared space at the Springfield/Woodvale interface in West Belfast.

The volunteering day is part of NI Water’s ‘Cares Challenge’ project which has been operating successfully for over ten years and is one of the largest corporate volunteering schemes.

To date over 1,700 staff have volunteered in over 120 challenges, equating to more than 12,000 hours of volunteering to help support communities across the North. In the latest project, volunteers from across the organisation made a hugely appreciated contribution to Forthspring.

NI Water volunteer Laura O’Hare said: “It was a most enjoyable day – great to be able to help a local community centre and also to get to meet colleagues from other parts of the business.”

Rose Kelly, Director of People and Learning added: “Our handy helpers have undertaken everything from gardening, painting and maintenance to environmental and fundraising days.

"It is often the extra support that these groups require to enhance their facilities, improve the lives of their members and operate their centres successfully.

“Volunteering has also proved to be a key part of our health and wellbeing toolkit. Our teams gain so much from the experience, not only by helping the community, but also having the chance to spend time with colleagues from around the business that they might not otherwise have a chance to meet.”