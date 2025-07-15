Kneecap announce biggest run of shows ever in Britain

KNEECAP have announced their “biggest run of shows ever” across Scotland, Wales and England later this year.

Their tour will start in Bournemouth on November 14 before moving on to Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, the group – which is made up of Liam Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Caireallain and JJ Ó Dochartaigh – shared a post on Instagram with the message: “Here we go.

“All of ye can get a pre-sale link for tomorrow at 10am ahead of the masses by signing up to our mailer or WhatsApp channel.

“The Prime Minster himself can’t stop us... he could stop sending bombs to Israel but that’s another story...”