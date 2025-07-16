'My work experience with the Andersonstown News has been eye-opening, engaging, and interesting'

MY name is Connie Dempster. I am 17 years old, and I have just completed Lower Sixth Form in Dubai, United Arab Emirates studying A-Level English Literature, Sociology and Media Studies.

Living in Dubai for the past 14 years has allowed for my interest in journalism to flourish as I have been surrounded by diverse opportunities and experiences, which is why I chose the Andersonstown News for my work experience.

Being drawn in by what happens in the media globally – whether in sports, politics, or pop culture – has led me to realise my interest in the news. Additionally, being surrounded by the extravagant experiences prevalent in Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world), desert safaris (in which you can ride camels) and the overbearing heat (which can reach up to 50°C in peak summer) has inspired my interest in exploring cultures and stories diverse from my own.

Moving from Northern Ireland to Dubai at the age of three meant that I had struggled to physically connect with my Irish culture. However, this void of physical connection allowed me to actively seek out Northern Ireland through researching its deep historical culture, adding to why I chose Andersonstown News for my work experience. I wanted to immerse myself in the local ongoings and activities that I had previously been unable to experience.

Achieving the highest grade in English Literature at GCSE level, I have always been interested in writing, hence my reason for doing three essay-based subjects at A-Level and my reason for pursuing an experience in journalism. I am hoping to go to university and am interested in doing a Politics and Sociology degree which would prepare me for a career in journalism.

I enjoy writing about current affairs as I can go in-depth with my research into topics that pique my interests and capture my attention – issues that are seeping with knowledge and need awareness are particularly captivating.

Connie Dempster interviewed Finance Minister John O'Dowd

Over the last week, I have been out on jobs observing journalists and understanding what the job asks of you. I have attended events with Minister John O’Dowd and Paul Maskey MP, even being able to ask a few questions to further improve my learning. I was able to accompany journalists on their own active reporting, also getting to encounter the photography aspects within journalism.

I have been able to take this work experience to a practical level by interviewing John O’Dowd during the opening event of Teach Chluain Ard, the new West Belfast Partnership premises.

I also interviewed CRJI Traveller Project Coordinator, Ann-Marie McKee, about the inclusion of the Traveller community in Féile an Phobail. I was able to write articles on each and have them published in the Andersonstown News newspaper and on the Belfast Media website.

Overall, my work experience with the Andersonstown News has been eye-opening, engaging, and interesting – ultimately encouraging me to continue to pursue journalism by allowing me to physically take part and understand the career at the hands of amiable and welcoming staff.

•Connie spent three days on work experience with the Andersonstown News last week.