United Irishmen Society launches new festival commemorating the 1798 Irish Rebellion

A GROUNDBREAKING cultural celebration is set to ignite the streets of United Irishmen Society this weekend as the inaugural 'Spirit of ’98 Festival' debuts, commemorating the Irish 1798 Rebellion with powerful performances, poignant readings, and vibrant community engagement.

On Thursday, a night of music, poetry and readings from the '98 era will be held in the Northern Whig.

On Saturday, there will be a re-enactment of the final journey of United Irishman, Henry Joy McCracken, followed by a United Irishman tour and music. Assemble at The Old Assembly Buildings at 12:30pm.

From stirring traditional music and spoken-word poetry to dramatic re-enactments, the festival will pay tribute to the lives, voices, and legacies of those who fought for unity, liberty, and justice over two centuries ago.

Event highlights include:

Rebel Rhythms: Live performances by acclaimed folk artists interpreting themes of resistance and remembrance

The Voices of ’98: Readings from letters, speeches, and eyewitness accounts of the rebellion

Poets of the Rising: Modern Irish poets reflect on legacy and identity through new works inspired by 1798

The Pageant of Patriots: An outdoor theatrical procession portraying key moments and figures of the uprising—including Henry Joy McCracken, Mary Ann McCracken and others

The Unveiling of two portraits to Henry Joy and Mary Ann McCracken at Whites Tavern

Chairperson Gerry McClory of United Irishmen Society Féile said: “The Spirit of ’98 Festival is more than a tribute—it’s a dialogue between past and present. It reminds us of our shared history while celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of modern Irish identity.

"Through art, song, and storytelling, we honour those who stood for justice while building new bridges across our community.”

The festival is open to all and aims to foster unity, creativity, and cross-community participation. Local historians, musicians, and poets are encouraged to get involved.