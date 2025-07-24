Roads reopen as Crumlin Road security alert ends

A SECURITY alert in the Crumlin Road area of North Belfast has now ended.

At approximately 8am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area. Cordons which were in place from the junction of Tennent Street to the Oldpark Road have now been lifted.

Speaking earlier, Detective Inspector Keon appealed for information.

“I am appealing at this time to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives.

"We are continuing to work to establish a motive for this and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 249 24/07/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.