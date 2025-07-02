Underspend at Council sees £1.9m agreed to support first ever Irish language strategy

FUNDING of £1.9 million has been set aside to support Belfast City Council’s first-ever Irish language strategy.

At Tuesday night’s full council meeting, it was revealed that Belfast City Council had a £2.94m underspend following a recent finance report. Sinn Féin councillor Natasha Brennan stood to propose the unspent funding being split to support a number of projects.

She proposed £1.9m for Irish language strategy, £500,000 resilience fund for newcomer families and communities, £440,000 for purchase of cleansing equipment and £100,000 for biodiversity measures.

The proposal was seconded by Alliance’s Michael Long who said it was a good opportunity to make good use of an underspend to deal with a number of issues

“We are developing an Irish language strategy which will need funding,” he said. “Street cleansing has been a longstanding issue for Belfast City Council, not only for our city centre and arterial routes.

“The funding for newcomer families and communities would send a strong message following recent weeks of racist incidents.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite agreed that the proposals reflected some of the issues that have been talked about in Council.

Green Party councillor Áine Groogan said it was good position to be in having an underspend.

"It is right to set aside money when we can to support an Irish language strategy. It is also right to support newcomer families given what has happened recently in the city," she added.

DUP councillor Sarah Bunting said her party could not support the proposal.

"It seems there has been a bit of a carve-up of this money, agreed by some parties opposite," she stated.

DUP councillor Sarah Bunting

"It is madness to be setting money aside for an Irish language policy that this Council has not agreed yet. The money could instead benefit the wider community in Belfast.

"It is disappointing that clearly discussions have happened between other parties on the underspend."

Following a vote, the proposal for the funding spend was approved by 41 votes to 16.

After the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Séanna Walsh hailed a "landmark day" for Gaeilgeoirí in Belfast.

“The Irish language is thriving across our city and beyond, and it deserves official recognition and real support,” he said. “I’m delighted that cross-party agreement has been reached to deliver Belfast’s first Irish language strategy.

“This is a landmark day for Gaeilgeoirí in every part of the city, and a positive step forward for equality and inclusion.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to promote and strengthen the language and to build a city of equals, where all traditions and backgrounds are respected.”