Could take up to seven months to replace lift at apartment block

A WEST Belfast tenant says it is a "disgrace" that her block of apartments has been left without a working lift for over a month.

Christine Hutcheon said the issue at her Airfield Heights, on the Glen Road has been ongoing for the past year.

"This time it hasn’t been working for about a month. It is not good enough," she said. "There are a lot of tenants in here with health issues and disabilities. The lift is essential for many people. Not everyone can get up and down the stairs.

"There are 16 people in this building with three floors. Clanmil need to get their finger out and start doing something rather than ignoring us. It is a disgrace.

"We pay our rent and extra money to keep the building maintained, for what? Are they having a laugh?"

A spokesperson for Clanmil Housing said: "Keeping our customers’ homes well maintained, safe and comfortable is our priority and we had engaged a specialist contractor to carry out repairs to the lift at Airfield Heights and bring it back into full working order.

"Despite a number of repairs having been completed to date, regrettably they have now advised us that a new lift is required. The new lift will need to be made specifically for the building and installed, a process which will take between five to seven months to complete.

"In the meantime, to ensure customers with mobility needs can safely and comfortably move around the building, we are installing stairlifts on all staircases as a temporary measure until the new lift is fitted. These will be installed today (Wednesday 2 July).

"We have been keeping our customers updated on the situation and our team are available to provide any assistance needed."