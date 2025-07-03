Man arrested in connection with arson attacks on 5G masts released on bail

DESTROYED: One of the phone mast that was recently attacked

THE man who was arrested in connection with several arson attacks on 5G masts in West Belfast has been released on bail.

There have been 16 arson attacks on phone masts in the West of the city since June 2023.

On Saturday night a newly-installed 5G mast off the Stewartstown Road was targeted twice within a matter of hours.

A recent survey carried out by West Belfast MP Paul Maskey found that out of 2,602 people who responded, 87 per cent described phone signal in the constituency as poor or very poor, with only three per cent saying it was good or excellent. The attacks on 5G masts have been blamed for the poor mobile phone signal in the West of the city.

On Thursday police said a 42-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a number of counts of arson. Police later confirmed the man had been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: "It is our current assessment that these attacks are not the work of a single individual. We continue to keep an open mind and are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

"It is therefore important to reiterate our appeal for the public's assistance. We remain of the belief that there are individuals out there who will have knowledge that could assist us in identifying those responsible and stopping these attacks.

"The public should continue to see increased police visibility around affected areas.

"Engagement with stakeholders will continue as part of our effort to ensure that steps are taken to protect this critical infrastructure and prevent future incidents."