Lives are being put at risk after latest 5G mast arson attack

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has urged those behind attacks on 5G masts in the area to cease, claiming that lives are being put at risk.

It comes after the latest arson attack on a mast, this time in Dunmurry. It is the 17th attack on phone masts in the West of the city since June 2023.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 5G mast alight on Upper Dunmurry Lane shortly after 11:45pm on Monday night. Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to access the site due to a locked gate. Police officers at the scene removed material from the interior of the mast that was used, in an attempt to start the blaze.

“This coordinated campaign must be brought to a halt,” said the West Belfast MP. “These reckless actions are damaging our community, disconnecting people and putting lives at risk.

“It’s time for those involved in these attacks to recognise the harm they are causing and to stop. The PSNI must step up to the mark and bring those responsible to justice.”

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty branded the latest attack "another disgraceful act of destruction that puts lives at risk and damages vital infrastructure in our community".

"These masts are essential to keeping people connected, from emergency services to families relying on mobile coverage. Setting them alight is not just reckless, it’s dangerous. It threatens public safety and disrupts services many people depend on daily.

"There can be no tolerance for this kind of vandalism. I am calling on the PSNI to step up efforts to identify and arrest those responsible. These attacks are becoming more frequent and more coordinated and those behind them must be brought to justice.

"Whoever is responsible for these attacks needs to understand the harm they are causing. People in our community want to move forward with better infrastructure, safer streets and the services they rely on. Too many are suffering here as a result of this madness."