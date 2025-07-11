How can bonfire go ahead after further asbestos is found?: MLA

WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has questioned how an Eleventh Night bonfire in the Village area of Belfast can take place after further asbestos was found at the site.

Concerns have been raised over the proximity of the bonfire to an electrical substation which supplies power to the Royal Victoria Hospital and the City Hospital. Separately, the bonfire is situated only metres away from where asbestos has been dumped.

Yesterday it was reported that more asbestos has been found at five locations around the bonfire which is due to be lit in a matter of hours.

Yesterday the PSNI said that it would not assist contractors in removing the bonfire material after Belfast City Council voted for its removal.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said serious public safety concerns remain about the bonfire which overlooks the Westlink at Broadway.

“The question remains, how can a bonfire that poses a risk to the supply of electricity to two major hospitals and is built on a site covered in asbestos be allowed to go ahead?" he said.

“Public health concerns must be paramount. What was already a high risk situation has been amplified by the recent discovery of even more toxic asbestos on site.

"There is a lack of decisive action and leadership around this issue because political unionism is failing.

“This would not be allowed to happen anywhere else; I certainly would not be letting my children anywhere near this hazard.

"There are questions for the PSNI on how they have come to a decision not to intervene. All steps should be taken to protect public health.

“A factual assessment is urgently needed to determine the extent of asbestos on this site and the dangers it presents.

“Lessons need to be learned. How have we ended up in a position where there is a clear danger to public safety due a bonfire that has no legal authority in the first place?”

Meanwhile, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has condemned racist and sectarian slogans on a bonfire in the Highfield area of the Shankill. Banners saying Stop The Boats and KAT (Kill All Taigs) have appeared on the bonfire ahead of the Eleventh Night.

“Such open and sickening displays of sectarian and racist hatred have absolutely no place in our society," he said. "Political unionism must speak out and demand the removal of these offensive materials. Real leadership is needed, although it has been sorely lacking in these communities for some time.

“This is clearly a hate crime, and I have reported it to the PSNI.”