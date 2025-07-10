PSNI will not assist contractors in moving controversial bonfire

REMAINING: The controversial bonfire at the Westlink when we visited this afternoon

POLICE will not assist contractors in removing the controversial Eleventh Night bonfire at the Westlink.

At City Hall on Wednesday Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance and the Greens voted to have the material removed as its positioning close to an electricity substation posed a threat to the power supply to the Royal Victoria Hospital and the City Hospital. Separately, the bonfire is situated only metres away from where asbestos has been dumped.

The bonfire is due to be lit on Friday evening.

In a statement this evening the PSNI said it had taken the decision "not to assist a request from Belfast City Council for the removal of material" from the bonfire site.

"Following comprehensive engagement with all relevant stakeholders, an evidence based assessment, and taking into consideration all of the risks associated with the removal, we have determined that police should not assist the proposed actions of Belfast City Council.

"This decision, which involved an examination of the legality, necessity and proportionality of the police involvement in the proposed action by Belfast City Council. This involved carefully balancing potentially competing statutory and human rights obligations.

"After receiving a formal request for assistance from Belfast City Council the Police Service of Northern Ireland chaired a multi-agency Tactical Coordination Group meeting on Wednesday evening. The purpose of this meeting was to gain shared situational awareness and a comprehensive understanding of the actual risks associated with this bonfire and the Council’s proposed action. Amongst those present were the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland Electricity, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Belfast City Council.

If the NI Environment Agency has found more asbestos on the Broadway site, as I’ve feared all along, then it is totally reckless for anyone to encourage people to go to that location or participate in any activity there. — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) July 10, 2025

"During this multi-agency meeting all partners considered the environmental risks associated with the asbestos on the site, the risks related to the electricity sub-station as well as the risks to public safety on a site occupied by members of the public, including children.

"The consensus of the meeting was that the risk of the bonfire proceeding as planned was lower and more manageable than the intervention of contractors and the proposed methodology of dismantling the bonfire.

"The Police Service will continue to work with partners and communities to manage the remaining risks surrounding this bonfire."

Amidst claims of rising tension and masked loyalist guards, the controversial 'asbestos bonfire' off the Donegall Road was absolutely quiet and devoid of people when the Andersonstown News visited the site this afternoon.