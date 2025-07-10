BONFIRE LATEST: All quiet on the Westlink front as city holds its breath

NO WAY IN: Pallets have been piled up behind the locked gates at the Maldon Street entrance to the asbestos bonfire site

AMIDST claims of rising tension and masked loyalist guards, the controversial 'asbestos bonfire' off the Donegall Road was absolutely quiet and devoid of people when the Andersonstown News visited the site at 2.30pm today (Thursday).

The gates to the main entrance to the bonfire, accessed via Lower Rockview Street and Monarch Parade, have been closed over for the first time since the bonfire row erupted, although they remain unlocked.

ENTRANCE: The gates at the Monarch Parade entrance have been closed over but remain unlocked

Wire fencing at another hitherto unused entrance to the site at nearby Maldon Street has been reinforced with a stack of pallets aimed at hindering the access of police and contractors should a decision be made to go ahead and enforce the City Hall decision to dismantle the bonfire.

The bonfire has grown significantly in height in recent days and a UVF flag has been place on top. Signs carried at a Donegall Road loyalist protest last night have been attached to the side of the pyre.

WATCH: Stacked pallets have reinforced wire mesh panels at the Maldon Street entrance to the controversial asbestos Westlink bonfire. It comes after@belfastcc voted in favour of removing it due to threats to the power supply of two major hospitals nearby. pic.twitter.com/aJXSZsILOo — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) July 10, 2025

A long-awaited statement from deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will do little to persuade the bonfire-builders to reconsider their determination to go ahead and light the bonfire on Friday night. Amidst growing calls for her to speak up over the growing crisis, Ms Little-Pengelly issued a non-committal statement appealing to people not to use the bonfire as a "political football" and appealing for all to "step back and allow the space for discussions and work to continue".

The PSNI still haven't publicly committed to any course of action on the bonfire, which they have declared a major incident. But with the bonfire due to be lit in just over 24 hours and with little or no sign of an accommodation being reached, it now seems unlikely police will intervene to remove the threat to public health and protect the power supply to our two main hospitals.

But West Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan remains adamant that police should intervene.

“They must step up and make it clear they do not support the burning of materials that threaten hospital power supplies and risk releasing asbestos into the air," he said.

“The PSNI must act now to prevent this from escalating.

“Waiting until it’s too late is not an option. We need firm, immediate action.

“This bonfire poses a serious threat to the local community.

“Two nearby hospitals risk losing electricity, putting patients’ lives in danger. It is unthinkable that this bonfire could go ahead, endangering lives, damaging property and putting critical infrastructure at risk.”

Leader of the DUP group on Belfast City Council, DUP Councillor Sarah Bunting, described the City Hall vote to remove the bonfire as "political".

“The decision to remove the bonfire was made without adequate consultation or consideration of community impact, and we believe it requires further scrutiny," she said in a social media post.

“This decision is political not a health and safety one.

“It is foolhardy and has ramped tensions up in an area which has suffered considerably from interface problems.”