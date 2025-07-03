One week to go to Eleventh Night and asbestos remains at bonfire site

UNTOUCHED: The huge pile of asbestos 'secured' by a plastic sheet held down with scrap wood and sandbags remains at the Westlink bonfire site

WITH just over a week to go until the controversial Westlink Eleventh Night bonfire is lit, two statutory agencies are remaining silent on whether dangerous asbestos material nearby will be removed.

Last week, we visited the sprawling former Ulster Weavers factory site off the Donegall Road where two months ago a large quantity of the lethal fire-retardant material was found dumped on the site of an Eleventh Night bonfire.

We reported that the huge pile of asbestos next to the bonfire has been secured by a plastic sheet held down by bits of scrap wood and sandbags.

WATCH: First images of a large pile of asbestos beside an Eleventh Night bonfire overlooking the Westlink. The deadly material has been 'secured' with a plastic sheet held down by scrap wood and sandbags. pic.twitter.com/2G3Iak2T2F June 26, 2025

A number of six-feet high portable wire fencing panels have been placed around the asbestos. On top of the illegally dumped material a black plastic sheet has been spread, held down by bits of scrap wood and sandbags. Where the sheeting is held to the ground by the sandbags, multiple gaps expose the asbestos underneath.

It's believed the asbestos is from the roof of the now-demolished factory where linen and textile products were once made.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Belfast City Council have been involved in a game of pass-the-parcel over responsibility for dealing with the asbestos, which an NIEA source recently told BBCNI could cost £100,000 to remove.

It’s not known whether the fencing and sheeting were put in place by City Hall, the NIEA or the owner of the site, who both agencies have been in contact with.

When contacted again this week, both the NIEA and Belfast City Council refused to tell us whether the asbestos material will be removed.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) directed us to a previous statement, which read: "We received a complaint concerning potentially hazardous waste at a site in the vicinity of Meridi Street, Belfast on the afternoon of Friday 16th May.

"Staff from the Environmental Crime Unit within NIEA were in contact with Belfast City Council about the matter on Monday 19th May and enquiries are ongoing."

Meanwhile, a Belfast City Council spokesperson this week said: “Belfast City Council continues to engage with the landowner and NIEA in relation to this site.”

A local builder we spoke to, who has experience of working with and disposing of hazardous materials, examined our pictures and said the asbestos remains a danger to anyone in its vicinity.

“The fencing is portable and easily bypassed or removed,” he said.

“The sheeting has been secured using whatever they seem to have had handy, rather than what’s needed to do the job. It’s just amateur hour.

"There’s nothing effective enough either to keep kids from getting in there, to stop the elements doing their bit, or to stop burning debris from landing on the plastic. Asbestos is dangerous, but when it's burned it becomes much more dangerous. And there’s gaps everywhere in the sheeting – a strong wind would easily blow it off.”