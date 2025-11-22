A LISBURN man has launched his annual Christmas toy appeal to help support underprivileged families this festive period.

Stuart Cahoon has joined with Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity, to spread some Christmas cheer this festive season and is hoping that people will help with this worthy appeal.

Stuart, who helped created an online community, 'The Chatterhouse' in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic explained more about the intiiative.

"The Chatterhouse was initially called Stuart Has A Natter and was set up in March 2024 and was a place for people to come together and communicate as the community aspect of life has dropped dramatically since the pandemic.

"I would go live in the group and we talk about all aspects of life including mental health awareness to bereavement.

"During this time we did numerous appeals including a stationery appeal in September 2024 were 25 primary schools got stationery to help with their needs.

"Last Christmas we had the Dignity At Christmas where we supplied 30 care homes with toiletries for the residents.

"In March this year, we did a 12-hour live event called the Natterthon and raised over £1,000 for Dementia NI.

"In June 2025 we revamped the group and it changed name to The Chatterhouse and we just carried on doing what we do.

"For Christmas this year, I am doing the Chatterhouse Lights Of Love Toybox appeal on Behalf of The Sands Charity NI.

"I would ask people to donate a toy and this will be given to Sands charity and these will be distributed to under-privileged families.

"If people cannot buy the toy themselves, I am also accepting Amazon vouchers and I will purchase a toy for you."

Donations of new toys can be dropped off at the following locations in Lisburn:

Woodsides, Market Square

David Honeyford MLA office, Market Lane

Eurospar Wallace Village at Thaxton

Euro Oil, Warren Gardens

You can also contact Stuart at the.chatterhouse55@gmail.com.