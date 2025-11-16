SAG Credit Union in West Belfast have been crowned all-Ireland champions.

Staff and board travelled to Dun Laoghaire on Friday to attend the Irish Credit Team Awards where they picked up the coveted Credit Union of the Year award.

SAG manager Sheena Joyce with Vice-President Ethna Henderson

Manager Sheena Joyce said: "This is testament to all the hard work of our staff, volunteers, Board members and, of course, our wonderful members.

"This has been a fantastic year for our credit union and we look forward to sharing how we have performed at our upcoming AGM.

"We are so delighted that we won this award for our engagement with our local community and our innovative approach to products and services."