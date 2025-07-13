Scoreboard and club shop destroyed in arson attack on Lámh Dhearg

A WEST Belfast GAA club has condemned those who targeted their facilities and which saw the club's shop and scoreboard destroyed in a fire.

The arson attack on Lámh Dhearg in Hannahstown took place on Saturday at 6.20pm.

A spokesperson for the club said: "As our club makes preparations for hosting a wide range of kids camps and championship games over the summer period, our club facilities have been deliberately targeted this weekend. Our club shop, scoreboard and Pitch in Patrons signage board which celebrated the recent opening of our new pitch were all destroyed in a fire.

"The club has made great efforts in recent years to improve our club facilities for our members and local community and are deeply concerned by this act of vandalism at a time when our facilities are needed the most.

"This event has made us more determined to make good the damage and to continue to provide the best facilities for the benefit of so many in our community."

Police confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.

Inspector Dalton said: "The fire, which we believe was started at around 6.20pm on Saturday 12th July, caused extensive damage to the club shop, signage and a digital scoreboard.

"It’s absolutely unacceptable that a community organisation should be targeted in this way.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the club, particularly those who may have relevant dashcam or other footage, to contact us."