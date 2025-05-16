Survey finds 87 per cent of respondents rate West Belfast phone signal as poor

CONCERN: West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin at a previously damaged phone mast on the Monagh Bypass

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has welcomed results from a survey launched by Sinn Féin to explore the extent of mobile phone signal black spots in the constituency.

The survey attracted over 2,600 responses and confirms that residents and workers across West Belfast have faced severe mobile network problems for a considerable period of time.

The result of the survey shows consistent failures, including no mobile data and reliance on unstable Wi-Fi. Concerns deepen following vandalism of phone masts. There has been an upsurge in arson attacks on phone masts in the west of the city in recent years.

This has deeply affected healthcare access, work, education and personal safety, and was the reason that the West Belfast MP launched the survey back in March this year.

The survey reveals that 87 per cent of people rated their phone signal as poor or very poor. Shockingly only three per cent of respondents stated their signal was good or excellent. A staggering 83 per cent experienced frequent dropped calls – indicating a severe service quality issue in the area.

The top three areas for poor signal across West Belfast are Glen Road, Turf Lodge and Andersonstown which made up over 55 per cent of the survey respondents.

Overall 28 per cent of people had issues with service at home, with over 50 per cent struggling with signal everywhere.

Reacting to the results, Paul Maskey said: “These statistics clearly illustrate the issues communities face with signal across West Belfast, and the need for action.

“We are engaging with relevant agencies on repairs of damaged equipment as well as bringing the case for improved signal to phone companies in London.

“Too many people have told us horror stories of not being able to contact to emergency services, missing appointments and being isolated from family.

"This is a priority for Sinn Féin to deliver better infrastructure and signal to workers and families in West Belfast."





What respondents told the survey

"I work for the NHS Cardiology on-call service — I've missed emergency updates and had to rely on text messages."

"I unfortunately took a massive cardiac arrest at home at the end of 2024. Ever since I have missed numerous phone appointments with my heart specialist and surgeon. Also many missed calls from my GP about blood results and medication changes. These phone signal issues are putting my health at serious risk."

"I suffer with COPD, I have been cut off many times when I've been on the phone to my doctor. It's very bloody frustrating as I need my signal to be as near to perfect as possible."

"I work with high-risk and vulnerable young people — when the phone cuts out during distress calls, it causes relationship breakdowns and they lose trust."

"If we have no phone signal, we can't contact the emergency services or loved ones to check on them."

"I'm 82-years-old. It's a nightmare. I can't even ring my family."

"My daughter was caught up in the earthquake in Thailand and I couldn't communicate with her properly due to the signal. Very traumatic for us all."

"I’ve had to sit in car parks for hours waiting for doctors to call me back after having a new baby because I have no signal at home."

"I work for the NHS emergency cardiology service and have missed calls about urgent cases because of poor signal — this is unacceptable."

"I'm paying £56 a month and can't even take a phone call. Horrendous."

"Important calls with GP and hospitals are dropping — it’s stressful having to call back, worrying you won’t get through again."

"I’m posting on behalf of my elderly parents. The switch-off of landlines is causing them real anxiety because their mobiles barely work."