First ever GAA match between two LGBTQ+ inclusive clubs takes place ahead of Pride weekend

AHEAD of this week’s Pride events in Belfast, Ulster’s first LGBTQ+ Gaelic football club travelled to Munster to play the first ever football game between two LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA clubs.



Aeracha Uladh GAC formed in April 2022 with the ethos of promoting GAA culture and LGBTQ+ rights. Last Saturday the Belfast-based club travelled to Cork to take on Na Laochra Aeracha who were formed in 2023.



The match at Munster Technological University’s (MTU) GAA grounds was a huge achievement for inclusive sport in Ireland, but it was much more than a game of football.

Cork's Na Laochra Aeracha ran out eventual winners

Unfortunately for Aeracha Uladh they went down by 4-07 to 1-03. However, Na Laochra Aeracha organised a venue in Cork city centre on Saturday evening after the game so that the teams could get better acquainted and congratulate each other on the huge efforts that both clubs have made so far in progressing LGBTQ+ rights and breaking down barriers in sport.



In the days leading up to the match, Jerry Buttimer, Minister of State and TD for Cork South-Central, spoke about the significant of the day.



“Next Saturday, on the eve of the All-Ireland Hurling Final, two gay teams from the North and South of our island will play a match in MTU in Cork," he said. "I thank Cork's Na Laochra Aeracha, for its wonderful work. They have encouraged inclusivity in sport and diversity. Aeracha Uladh coming to Cork shows the power of sport in uniting and raising the rainbow flag.”

It was a tough clash between both clubs

Looking back at the weekend, Luke Moreland, Club Secretary of Aeracha Uladh, said: “On behalf of Aeracha Uladh, I want to extend sincerest thanks to Na Laochra Aeracha for their warmth and hospitality and commend them for the tremendous amount of work that was carried out in organising this historical event. It is amazing to see the development that Na Laochra Aeracha have made in the last year, and we wish the club every success as they continue to progress.”



Christine Boyle, PRO for Aeracha Uladh, added: “This is about more than just a Gaelic football match; this is an historically significant event which highlights the determination and drive that both Aeracha Uladh and Na Laochra Aeracha have to advance LGBTQ+ rights and promote visibility in sport.

"There is a need for LGBTQ+ inclusive clubs like Aeracha Uladh and Na Laochra Aeracha, as both of our clubs offer a safe and welcoming space for anyone who wants to be involved in sport, a space where they are free to be unapologetically themselves. The challenge match hosted by Na Laochra Aeracha in Cork will hopefully encourage any individual who has wanted to play sports, or just be a part of a team, to experience that with like-minded people who are accepting and supportive.”

There was no quarter given in the match between both clubs

Aeracha Uladh hopes to reciprocate the hospitality shown by Na Laochra Aeracha and host a challenge match in Belfast in the near future. The event will be historically significant for Ulster, as it will be the first ever match between two LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA teams in the province.



Talks are ongoing between Aeracha Uladh, Na Laochra Aeracha and Na Gaeil Aeracha (NGA), Dublin’s first LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA club, and it is hoped that a blitz event can be organised in the near future.



Aeracha Uladh train at Sally Gardens in Poleglass on Mondays (LGFA 7-8pm, GAA 8-9pm) and Falls Park on Wednesdays (GAA 8-9pm, LGFA 9-10pm).