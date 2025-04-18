LGBTQ+ Gaelic football club celebrates its third anniversary this weekend

ULSTER'S first LGBTQ+ Gaelic football club is celebrating its third anniversary this Saturday with a fun day at Coláiste Feirste.



Aeracha Uladh GAC formed in April 2022 with the ethos of promoting GAA culture and LGBTQ+ rights. Three years on and the club is thriving, offering a fun and welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment, regardless of skill, orientation, gender identity, nationality or creed.

The ladies footballers who play in the Antrim Division Three

After those early ‘kickabouts’ in the park, the club’s women team now compete in the Antrim League Division Three and the men in South Antrim League Division Two.



Looking ahead to a busy season, club PRO Christine Boyle, says that 66 per cent of Aeracha Uladh members had never played Gaelic football before joining the club, but now feel confident enough to compete in club matches.



“We put the message out that if you’ve ever been afraid to play sport, if you’ve ever been bullied in school and it has stopped you from playing sport, then we’re here to counteract that,” said Christine.

“If you’ve never played Gaelic before in your life, if you’ve never kicked a football before in your life it doesn’t matter. We want you to come and experience what it’s like to be a part of the team and part of that community outside of the LGBTQ+ community – it’s the sporting community that we are trying to break into and to get them to understand that we are just people and we just want to play sport.”



Christine says people from all backgrounds are members of the club. People from different communities in Belfast as well as people from other parts of the world who have made the city their home.

The men's footballers

“We have trans people on our team, we have straight people on the team – it’s inclusive," she says. "There is a misconception that we are just a gay Gaelic team but we are so much more than that.

"There are people who join our club, become members and then make friends for life and that’s important to have because I feel that a lot of the LGBTQ+ community have been isolated in their lives – especially when growing up – so having that camaraderie on the team is very important and that’s why we are celebrating our three years this Saturday and seeing the club thrive.”



Christine says the next step for the club is to form a camogie and hurling team and to have their own pitch and clubhouse. Currently the club trains in the Falls Park and Sally Gardens in Poleglass and play their home games at Coláiste Feirste. She says the people of West Belfast have been "very supportive of the club".

"We are very lucky to have community support outside of our LGBTQ+ community," said Christine. "The community of West Belfast have really helped us and we're happy about that."



Aeracha Uladh GAC open day at Coláiste Feirste takes place between 1-4pm on Saturday.