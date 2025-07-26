All-Ireland winner Peter Canavan to give his insight during Féile

LET'S TALK: Peter Canavan will be in West Belfast on Monday evening INPHO

TYRONE'S all-Ireland winning captain Peter Canavan will be a guest speaker at a special GAA event during Féile an Phobail.

Organised by Gaels Le Chéile – the grassroots GAA organisation that has written to the Taoiseach urging him to start preparations for a referendum on Irish unity – the interview with sports journalist Brendan Crossan will take place at Naomh Eoin CLG, Corrigan Park at 7.30pm on Monday July 28.

Founding member of Gaels Le Chéile, Paddy Cunningham, said he is delighted to have Peter Canavan join the discussion on the night.

"Peter Canavan is one of the most iconic figures in GAA history, a businessman, a TV

pundit, a teacher and someone known across Ireland and beyond for his

unbelievable skill on the pitch," said the former Antrim captain.

“He will be joined by sports journalist Brendan Crossan and they will

discuss all things GAA, including Peter’s own playing career, all-Ireland success and other contemporary issues affecting Gaels, including their role in planning for constitutional change.

“I’m encouraging everyone to come along to this free event and join in

the discussion.

Also taking part on the night will be founding member of Gaels Le Chéile

Jane Adams who will provide an update on the Gaels' campaign and their

‘Letter to the Taoiseach’ initiative.

Speaking before the event the Antrim camogie All-star said: “Gaels Le Chéile, a Gael-on-Gael initiative that began in Antrim, has gained significant support from GAA members across Ireland. Tens of thousands of Gaels across Ireland have signed our letter

addressed to An Taoiseach urging him to start preparing for a referendum

on Irish unity and to establish a Citizens’ Assembly.

“Derry’s Brendan Rogers, Tyrone’s Michael McKernan, Dublin's Jack McCaffrey, Armagh’s Aimee Mackin, Cork’s Ashling Thompson, Limerick's Darragh O’Donovan and Kerry’s Stefan Okunbar are a few of the high profile GAA figures who have supported the campaign.

“We wouldn’t go onto the pitch without a gameplan. Something as important as the future of this country needs a plan. It makes no sense that the Irish government continues to refuse to prepare for this.

“The GAA is the biggest community organisation in Ireland and it’s only right that we have our say on our future.

“I’m looking forward to discussing this and much more at Corrigan Park next Monday night at 7.30pm.”

The Gaels letter to An Taoiseach can be signed at www.gaelslettertotaoiseach.ie