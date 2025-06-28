GALLERY: Everyone's a winner at Best of the West awards

THE people of West Belfast are a community who look out for each other and have each others' backs, Belfast's Deputy Lord Mayor told guests at last night's Best of the West awards.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Devenish on Friday night Paul Doherty said the awards are a celebration of the people who make West Belfast what it is.

"Because of us West Belfast is much more than just where we live – who we are. It’s a way of life," he said. "A place where people show up for one another always, lifting each other up, and never walking away when things get tough.

"I see that each and every day working on the ground in the community and watch ordinary people doing extraordinary things to make this place what it is. That’s why tonight means so much – to stand here among friends, among neighbours and local champions, and to celebrate all that is good about our community.



"These awards tonight are not just about recognition – they’re a celebration of our identity, of our resilience, and the deep-rooted pride we take in our people. Because the greatest strength of this place isn’t found in buildings or landmarks – it’s found in you, the people of the West who keep going, who keep supporting each other, who make this a better place to live, a better place to work, and to raise our children. And tonight, we celebrate you.

"And in every corner of this community, we see examples of what makes West Belfast special.

"I saw it today at our Foodstock hub in Andytown when a struggling family walked in for help and local volunteers rallied around them, and showed them compassion. That family walked away with smiles on their faces and the feeling that their community and their neighbours had their back, in an act of solidarity, not charity. This is West Belfast.

"And we see it with the youth leaders running afterschool cubs in their free time – just so kids have a better chance with their education and a better chance in life. This is West Belfast.

"The many coaches, some of whom are here tonight, who dip into their own pockets so a young player, whose family is struggling, can stay on the team and enjoy the sport they love. This is West Belfast.

"Or the small businessman who has faced challenges, but they keep going and they eventually overcome, just because they want to build something better for this place. This is West Belfast.

"And when three young lads from this community, form a band called Kneecap, stand on that stage at Glastonbury and make us proud as they promote the Irish language and speak up for the people of Gaza and against genocide. This is West Belfast.

"And in time, not far from now, when all of us are sitting in a brand new Casement Park cheering on Antrim, we can look back at all of the doubters and all of the naysayers who ran us down and say collectively this is West Belfast.”

The winners on the evening were:

BEST TRANSLINK DRIVER Christopher O’Neill

BEST VISITOR ATTRACTION ON THE GLIDER Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiaich

BEST RESTAURANT YUM

BEST CAFÉ Stacked

BEST COFFEE Coffee & Chlo

BEST BAR AND SOCIAL CLUB Roddy McCorley’s

BEST RANG GAEILGE - AN RANG GAEILGE IS FEARR Craobh Uí Thuama

BEST COACH Pearse Hughes

BEST TOUR GUIDE Dee Morgan

BEST GAA CLUB Colin Gaels

BEST BEAUTY AND COSMETICS Nicola McLaughlin, Makeup Coach

BEST GYM Boogie Bounce

BEST CHILDREN’S DAYCARE Glen Parent Children’s Day Care

BEST COMMUNITY YOUTH CLUB Clonard Youth Club

BEST COMMUNITY GARDEN Beechmount Grove Community Garden

BEST HOME GARDEN Anita & Jim Feeney

BEST SENIORS PROJECT St James’ Community Farm Senior Ladies

BEST SOCIAL ENTERPRISE / CHARITY Foodstock

BEST HIP HOP / IRISH DANCE SCHOOL Studio 17

BEST MINDFULNESS / WELLBEING PROJECT Lenadoon Community Counselling Service

BEST COMMUNITY WORKER / VOLUNTEER Arlene Blaney

BEST LOCAL RETAILER Robinson’s Aromas

BEST MECHANIC Springfield Autos

BEST BOXING CLUB Immaculata Boxing Club

BEST AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHER Kevin Murray

BEST COMMUNITY PHARMACY McKeever’s Chemist

BEST HOMECARE / DOMICILIARY CARE Our Lady’s Care Home

BEST FAST FOOD TAKEAWAY Gransha Grill

BEST SOCCER CLUB Cumann Spóirt an Phobail

BEST NEWCOMER AMBASSADOR Hilary Brennan

BEST DISABILITY AMBASSADOR Bridgeen McVeigh

BEST HAIR SALON Scissor Sisters

BEST PINT McEnaney’s

BEST TIKTOK CREATOR WeeBelfastChick, Lauryn Ní Ruanaidh

BEST LOCAL TALENT Kevi Forex