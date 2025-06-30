Renewed calls for pedestrian crossing at accident blackspot

CONCERNS are growing around road safety at the top of the Springfield Road near its junction with the Whiterock with calls for the urgent need for improved infrastructure to protect both pedestrians and motorists.

The junction at Mount Alverno Garage – particularly the crossing over to Norglen Parade – has become a well-known hotspot for road traffic accidents.

With increased traffic, poor visibility, and no formal pedestrian crossing, residents and road users are facing daily risks.

Several crashes have occurred at the site in recent months, and representatives say the situation highlights the need for traffic calming measures.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said that while the need for a safe crossing has been raised for some time, the issue is becoming increasingly urgent.

“This part of the road has long been a concern,” she said. “It’s a heavily used route for both drivers and pedestrians, and it’s becoming more and more apparent that safety improvements are needed.

"We’re seeing collisions, near misses, and a general sense of uncertainty, particularly at that junction across to Norglen Parade.”

Councillor Micheal Donnelly said the installation of a pedestrian crossing could help ease the pressure on the area.

“There’s a real lack of clarity for drivers and pedestrians. A proper crossing would not only make things safer but would give structure to what’s currently a bit of a free-for-all,” he said. "This is something we’ll continue to push for.

“This is about working together to deliver a solution that works for the whole community. We’re engaging constructively with the Department and are looking at finding an appropriate solution.

"We’re fully committed to working with all involved to secure a pedestrian crossing at Mount Alverno and ensure residents’ concerns are acted on.”