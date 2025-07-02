Call for solution as Short Strand homes fenced in by metal gates during Battle of Somme parade

A SHORT Strand political rep has called for the Orange Order to engage directly with local residents on parades in the area.

It comes after metal security gates were erected in front of nationalist homes in the Short Strand on Tuesday night ahead of the annual Battle of the Somme commemoration in East Belfast.

The parade passed down the Short Strand/Albertbridge Road interface.

Welcome to Belfast 2025. 420 metre long steel barrier required to protect local Nationalist homes prior to Orange Order parade #Culture pic.twitter.com/V9a4WC2gah — Short Strand (@Short_Strand) July 1, 2025

Sinn Féin councillor Pádraig Donnelly said: "Unfortunately, the use of these barriers has now become a common practice for this parade in order to provide a measure of reassurance to residents living along the Albertbridge Road.

“However, a long term resolution will only be found when the parade organisers engage directly with local residents."