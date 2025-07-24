GALLERY: Celebrating 20 years of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership have hosted a celebration to celebrate their 20th anniversary of dedicated work supporting and strengthening the Colin community.

To honour the organisation's milestone, they invited longstanding supporters, local leaders, and friends of the organisation together to celebrate the transformation the Colin community has seen and the hard work that was done by both CNP and the community to make Colin greater every day.

Amongst special guests was West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly and DUP MLA Pam Cameron, both of whom delivered thoughtful and encouraging speeches giving recognition of CNP's work and emphasis on the power of community-driven change which deeply resonated with all in attendance.

CNP also launched their new Strategic Plan — a forward-looking blueprint designed to strengthen and deepen its impact in the years ahead. The Strategic Plan has been a recent project designed to outline the optimal strategy to help Colin Neighbourhood Partnership effectively and efficiently work towards improving the area and its community through empowering individuals, creating awareness and developing structures of participatory government.

Annie Armstrong, Chair of CNP said: "Over CNP's 20 years of work, we have worked with thousands of people, building relationships with community leaders, local groups, fellow community organisations and volunteers.

"The meaningful bonds and relationships that have developed in the past two decades help to influence and inspire others beyond the organisation to help in the Colin community as well as other communities that face similar issues as our own. Colin Neighbourhood Partnership would like to say thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating this important chapter and to anyone who has stood with us over the many years of our work. Here’s to the next chapter — building on 20 years of impact, and working together for an even brighter future for Colin."