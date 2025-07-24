West Belfast MP meets Economy and Infrastructure Ministers as work to improve phone signal continues

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has met with Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins over the poor mobile phone signal across the constituency.

Representatives from Mobiles UK and Cornerstone were also in attendance.

It follows a recent survey conducted by Sinn Féin, which attracted more than 2,600 responses and identified widespread coverage blackspots in the area. Last weekend a 5G mast in Dunmurry was set ablaze. It was the 17th arson attack on phone masts in the West of the city since June 2023.

“For too long, people in West Belfast have had to deal with poor phone signal and weak connectivity," he said. “Reliable phone signal should not be a luxury — it’s essential for work, safety, emergencies and staying connected with family and friends.

"This meeting is one of several steps we have taken in recent months to deliver improved infrastructure and better signal across West Belfast.

"We will be working in partnership with both departments and mobile network agencies to ensure additional security measures and additional infrastructure is delivered over the coming months.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to deliver better connectivity and the services our community deserves.”