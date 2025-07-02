Ardoyne man charged with murder of Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery in Co Down at the weekend.

Zak Hughes (28), of Ardglen Place in Ardoyne, appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with Ms Montgomery’s murder and destroying the life of her unborn child.

The mother-of-two who was heavily pregnant with her third child, died at a house in Donaghadee on Saturday.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and handcuffed in the dock, Hughes stared at the ground throughout the hearing.

Asked if he understood the charges against him, he nodded. A police officer confirmed he could connect the defendant to the charge.

Defence counsel for Hughes indicated there would be no bail application, and the defendant was remanded in custody.

District Judge Conor Heaney adjourned the case until July 30 at Newtownards Magistrates Court.

A 42-year-old woman, who was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released unconditionally on Tuesday.

A fundraiser set up in memory of Ms Montgomery has raised more than £34,000.