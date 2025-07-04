Open Day at Clifton House on Saturday to celebrate birthday of Mary Ann McCracken

CLIFTON House will open its doors to the public this Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Mary Ann McCracken.

People are being invited to come along between 10am-12pm for a unique opportunity to step inside and explore one of Belfast’s oldest and most beautiful buildings and hear more about Mary Ann McCracken, whose influence on the house can still be felt today.

Mary Ann McCracken

This will be a drop-in style event where experienced volunteer guides will be on hand to answer questions and offer you some highlights of the building’s vast history. No booking is required for this free event and no public tours of the house will take place on the day.

For those who would like to hear more, a special tour of Clifton Street Cemetery will take place at the end of open day. In this brand new tour, you will discover more about Mary Ann McCracken, who championed the poor and fought for the rights of many to the everyday working-class women.

You will also find out more about women such as Martha McTier and Charlotte Sinclair, who founded and ran the Lying-In Hospital as well as working-class women who ended up in Belfast looking for work or poverty relief at the Poor House and are recorded in the Belfast Charitable Society’s Burial Records.

For further information, and to book this element of the day, visit here.