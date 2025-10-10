GAA ROUND-UP: Storm Amy blows in upsets and drama on an unforgettable weekend

HISTORIC: The Johnnies will compete for their first SHC final in over three decades

THE closing stages of the Antrim Hurling Championships provided a weekend feast of drama and entertainment, despite the best efforts of Storm Amy.

Friday evening saw the first Intermediate semi-final clash between Glenariff Oisins and Clooney Gaels, but the oncoming storm claimed the win with a late cancellation.

The rest of the weekend was jam-packed with sporting excellence as the semi-finals in both the Senior and Intermediate Championships delivered great spectacles across the county. The final of the Junior competition was an all-North Antrim battle as Glen Rovers faced off against Con Magee's at Ballycastle.

St John's were first up on the schedule in the Senior, seeking to upset all odds when they faced holders Cushendall on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Loughiel remained hopeful of defeating rivals Dunloy in the closing fixture on Sunday.

In the Intermediate semi-finals Glenariff faced off against Clooney Gaels in that rearranged Friday-evening opener before Tír na nÓg tussled with South Antrim outfit Creggan on Saturday afternoon.

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship – semi-final

St John's 1-26 Cushendall 1-22

Some folk who attended Saturday evening's game in Dunsilly will no doubt still be experiencing stunned disbelief at the drama which unfolded. Cushendall held a five-point lead at the end of the first period and sat firmly in the driving seat as they looked to be cruising to yet another Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final.

But an early second-half red card for star-man Neil McManus tore the script up and gave the Johnnies hope just as they were staring into the abyss. The game was turned on its head and when Domhnail Nugent and Conor Johnston struck two late points, extra time loomed and the momentum was in one direction.

The Corrigan Park men have been far from perfect this campaign but they're still battling on. Some call it luck, others call it experience, yet others call it Championship prowess. But the truth is, it's simply taking the chance when you are handed it and looking forward not back. And that's what the Johnnies have done in spades this season.

The extra 20 minutes proved too big a task for the Dall and the Johnnies prevailed with a four-point margin, Shea Shannon's late flurry finally breaking the spirit of the wilting champions.

Now the Johnnies prepare for the heart-stopping prospect of claiming a first hurling Championship title in 52 years. It's a glittering prize indeed for the blue and whites who head to Ballycastle in two weeks time for a date with destiny.

Loughiel Shamrocks 3-21

Dunloy 2-23

A semi-final derby always guarantees commitment and entertainment in equal measure and in a weekend of upsets underdogs Loughiel showed remarkable spirit to overcome double hopefuls Dunloy at St Mary's Park in Cushendall on Sunday afternoon.

A simply outstanding Joe McNaughton performance gave Loughiel the belief to rally and grab control of a game that in truth had looked beyond them. Loughiel's fate looked sealed early doors as the favourites cantered to an eight-point lead in the first 20 minutes and their place in the final looked assured.

SUPERSTAR: James McNaughton proved to be a star performer once again against Dunloy

But that man McNaughton struck a fantastic goal with 15 minutes left and the re-energised Shamrocks rattled off eight more scores before Rian McMullan thundered home a third goal for Loughiel to open up a clear gap.

But it was almost as if the Loughiel side could not fathom the dizzy heights they'd reached and with ten minutes remaining their rivals cranked it up a gear and piled on the pressure. The brilliant Keelan Molloy fired in a major to reduce the score to just two points and after a late back and forth which saw McMullan and Elliott exchange scores, Dunloy levelled the game in added time.

All the preceding effort, skill and drama came down to that puck-out from the leveller. The sliotar was plucked from the grey and cloudy North Antrim sky by Rian McMullan and his thunderous strike split the uprights. Cheers erupted from the Shamrocks bench – they'd done the unexpected and beat their nearest but definitely not dearest rivals to reach their first final in three years.

Loughiel will take on the Johnnies in a repeat of the 1989 Senior Antrim Hurling final at Ballycastle in two weeks time.

IHC Semi-Finals

Glenariff Oisins 4-19

Clooney Gaels 1-13



This season's favourites for the Antrim Intermediate Hurling title continue to look unstoppable as they rattled in 32 points against a strong opposition in the form of Clooney Gaels on Monday evening in Ballymena.

Glenariff have enjoyed a virtually flawless League and Championship campaign, and having already won Division Two by a landslide, the momentum showed no sign of abating as they head for the final after a blistering performance which saw them score 2-6 in the opening ten minutes of play in response to Clooney's opener.

Brothers Michael and Alex O'Boyle thumped home the early goals which saw the North Antrim men assert early dominance. And they didn't take their boot off the neck of the Gaels as the men from Waterfoot looked utterly determined to clinch yet another Intermediate title after last year's stumble in the final with Carey.

Clooney tried gamely to mount some form of response to the onslaught, but Oisins simply refused to be denied.

Glenariff face Randalstown in a fortnight's time and will be heavy favourites to bring the trophy back to Waterfoot.

Tír na nÓg 3-13

Creggan Kickhams 0-14

The men from Randalstown put in a stellar first-half performance which swept away their nearest rivals Creggan in the first Intermediate semi-final of the weekend at Cloney on Sunday afternoon.

The midfield dominance of the hugely impressive Sean Duffin proved key in a tremendous opening display of power and skill which saw Duffin and McKay strike four points without reply.

Ciaran Logan and Eamon Óg McAlister added to the Tír na nÓg tally before Darragh Fagan and Sean McKinley both struck majors in the closing stages of the half to virtually seal a victory for the Randalstown side who led by 13 points at the break.

A first-half blitz from Tír na nÓg proved enough to clinch a spot in the final

It was always going to be difficult for Tír na nÓg to replicate that level of intensity on the restart and Creggan saw a sliver of hope when they struck a flurry of scores at the beginning of the second period as they reminded the South Antrim men that their job was far from done.

But just as Creggan threatened to grab a foothold in the affair, disaster struck when a defensive lapse allowed Caleb Smith to find the net. As the green flag was raised the jubilant Randalstown support roared a mixture of excitement and relief. The victors now look to clinch their second Intermediate title in half a decade when they face Glenariff Oisins in a fortnight's time.

Casement Social Club Junior Hurling Championship

Con Magees Glenravel 2-16

Glen Rovers Armoy 1-6

It was doubles all round in the pubs of the North Antrim village of Glenravel at the weekend after the men's hurlers clinched the second of two Championships. With the ladies also having claimed silverware, it capped off a season to remember for the Magees.

A first-half performance which blew away the opposition did the damage for Glenravel as a shell-shocked Armoy struggled to mount a response.

County chairman Seamus McMullan and Maria Toner of Casement Social Club with joint captains Eoin McCusker and Brian O’Neill

Glenravel were firm favourites heading into the final and it was easy to see why when Armoy's first attack of the game led to a lightning counter-attack and eventual score from Cormac McKeown.

Glenravel's ruthless determination to claim every dirty ball was allied with a scoring prowess when it mattered most. Callum Higgins' goal seven minutes from time extended a hefty lead worthy of a mighty performance.

Con Magees will compete at Intermediate level next season after their weekend victory.