Nominations open in for Kennedy Centre Aisling Education Award

WITH nominations continuing to roll in for this year’s Aisling Awards the manager of the Kennedy Centre, John Jones, is urging readers to nominate educational establishments and school projects to be shortlisted for this year’s Education Award.

The Kennedy Centre is once again sponsoring the Aisling Education Award and John said the shopping centre is proud of its long association with the prestigious awards.

“We’ve been associated with the Aisling Awards since its inception,” John said. “It’s massive for us to be involved in the annual gala.

“At the Kennedy Centre we view ourselves as an integral part of the community and it’s important for us to be involved with the Aisling Awards which shine a light on our often unsung heroes.

“West Belfast and the rest of Belfast is blessed with some fantastic schools and we want everyone to get involved and start nominating. We’ve had some great winners in the past and I’ve no doubt that will be story this year as well.”

This year’s awards night will take place at the Europa Hotel on Friday, November 28.

The categories for this year’s awards include:

Kennedy Centre Excellence in Education Award

Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Community Award

Movie House Community Building Award

Cirdan Health and Well-being Award

Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award

Sean Grahams Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award

Belfast Brand Award

TG4 Culture and Arts Award

Best Business Award

You can submit your nominations online here or on page 13 of this week's paper. The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 24.