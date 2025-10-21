Young people from Ardoyne and Shankill graduate from Queen’s youth leadership programme

A GROUP of 32 young people from Ardoyne and Shankill were celebrated at a special ceremony at Queen’s University Belfast as they marked their graduation as the second cohort to complete the Level 4 Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action (30 CATS).

Delivered in partnership with Foróige and R City, the innovative two-year leadership programme empowers young people aged 16-18 to develop essential leadership skills while making a lasting impact in their communities through community action projects.

Upon completion of the programme, participants are also awarded a university-accredited qualification worth 30 CATS (Credit Accumulation and Transfer Scheme) points, giving them a valuable foundation for further academic or career opportunities.

This year’s graduation also coincides with the 180th anniversary of Queen’s, underscoring the university’s long-standing commitment to empowering individuals through learning and widening access to education.

Emma McAllister, Level 4 Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action graduate, said: “The impact that R CITY has had on my life has been immeasurable. I have grown in confidence in ways that younger me couldn’t have even comprehended. I have developed leadership skills that I will take with me all throughout my life and I have built life-long friendships with people from every community around Belfast.

“This programme has opened many pathways for me. It has bridged the gap between secondary school and university, and Queen’s now feels familiar and so much more attainable.

“I’m currently in my last year of school and I hope to go on to study law with politics at Queen’s. So, I’m hoping that this graduation is only the first time I get to walk across this stage.”

Alan Waite, Executive Director, RCITY said: “We are incredibly proud of our young leaders graduating from Queen’s University with their Level 4 Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action. This achievement reflects not only their hard work and growth over the past two years, but also the lasting, positive impact they’ve made in their communities.

“Through our partnership with Foróige and Queen’s University, RCITY continues to empower young people to become confident, compassionate, and capable leaders- shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”

Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice President and Registrar at Queen’s, added: “This programme exemplifies Queen’s Civic Mission, highlighting the university’s commitment to working alongside community partners to create accessible and empowering educational pathways for young people.

“These young leaders have already had a meaningful impact in their communities. As they move forward, whether into further education, employment, or ongoing community leadership, they do so equipped with the skills, experiences, and confidence to continue making a positive difference.”