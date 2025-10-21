Significant outdoor refurbishment approved for Bunscoil Phobail Feirste

BUNSCOIL Phobail Feirste on the Shaws Road is set to benefit from a significant outdoor refurbishment project following months of collaboration between the school, local political representatives and the Department of Education.

The newly approved investment will enhance the school’s outdoor facilities, with further discussions underway to improve Special Educational Needs (SEN) provision.

Principal Séamus Ó Tuama said the investment was “much needed.”

“This investment in our outdoor space will increase our ability to use the area through education and play,” he said. “We also welcome ongoing discussions around supporting our school and SPIM unit (Specialist Provision in Mainstream), to ensure children have the best opportunities possible to thrive within our school environment.”

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn welcomed the development, describing it as “a positive step forward for a school that continues to grow and thrive at the heart of our community".

“I’m delighted that additional investment and improvements to the outdoor space at Bunscoil Phobail Feirste have now been approved,” she said.

“This was one of the key projects we raised with the Education Minister during his visit to the school earlier this year.

Education Minister Paul Givan with Bunscoil Phobal Feirste Principal Séamus Ó Tuama and West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn on a visit in March

"During that visit, we also made the case for additional space to support Special Educational Needs (SEN) provision, and that remains a priority we will continue to press for. With a growing number of pupils presenting with additional needs, it’s vital that the necessary resources are in place to support every child.

"It is my hope that a dedicated sensory outdoor space will form part of the new improvement scheme, ensuring the school remains inclusive and supportive for all pupils."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: “It is great to see results coming from our partnership approach working with the school and the department.

“Bunscoil Phobail Feirste is a fantastic school in our area and we are glad to be supporting them in finding long-term solutions to support its development.”

The project is expected to begin following the completion of final design and planning stages, with hopes that the improved facilities will be ready for pupils in the near future.

The announcement follows other recent safety and infrastructure improvements at the school, including the introduction of a 20mph speed zone on the Shaws Road earlier this year.