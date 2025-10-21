MLA's concern after Department of Education reveals it does not know the number of sensory or quiet rooms in schools

WEST Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has expressed his disbelief that the Department of Education does not hold a record of the number of sensory or quiet rooms in schools.

In a written question to Education Minister Paul Givan, the People Before Profit MLA asked him to detail the number of schools in West Belfast with sensory or quiet rooms available for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

In response, the Education Minister said: "My Department does not hold a record of the number of sensory or quiet rooms in schools.

"All specialist provision classes will have access to a sensory or breakout area, and minor works are delivered to provide such spaces for mainstream pupils if recommended by an occupational therapist to support a pupil(s)."

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Gerry Carroll said: "Sensory and quiet rooms offer an important space for children with additional education needs.

"It’s well documented that they assist with emotional regulation, de-escalation and reduce stress and anxiety.

"With more awareness of the prevalence of additional needs in our communities and schools, people rightly want to ensure that their children and loved ones have access to as much support as possible.

"Thankfully many schools provide these important services but the fact that the department doesn’t monitor the numbers suggest they aren’t prioritising the needs of children or young people who need additional support."