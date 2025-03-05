'This school's journey has been fantastic': DUP Minister praises first bunscoil

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan has praised the work of the Irish medium sector on a visit to a West Belfast Gaelscoil.

Minister Givan visited Bunscoil Phobal Feirste on the Shaws Road on Wednesday morning – the North's first Irish medium primary school.

During his visit he was given a tour and learnt about the school's long history, which began in 1971 with just nine pupils in one portable cabin. Today, the school has over 400 pupils but its outdoor facilities for PE provision remain limited. The Minister heard how the school desperately needs to upgrade its facilities.

Speaking at the school, Education Minister Paul Givan said: "I am delighted to visit Bunscoil Phobal Feirste today.

WATCH: DUP Education Minister Paul Givan praises work of Bunscoil Phobal Feirste- the first Bunscoil in the North during visit on Wednesday morning.https://t.co/dc8KiEjlf3 pic.twitter.com/plaOAWGpd2 March 5, 2025

"When people ask me to come out, I am happy to do so. I said when I took up this role that I would be representative of all of our sectors and the Irish medium is an important sector within our education system.

"More and more parents are choosing to have their children educated through the Irish language and it is my responsibility to support them and to support these schools.

"This school's journey has been fantastic, from 1971 starting off in a small school hut to where they are today.

Education Minister Paul Givan MLA with Odhrán Ó Maoilriain

"I wanted to hear about what the Department can do to support the school and I learnt about making better use of external facilities here for PE. I need resources to be able to do that. I want to support all of our schools.

"I really enjoyed the visit. What is being provided in this school is excellent and I know the community very much appreciate what the school deliver."

Principal Séamus Ó Tuama said he hopes the Minister and his Department can deliver for the school and its pupils.

"I am delighted to welcome the Minister to the school," he added. "We are looking at our PE provision and we know that is part of the priorities of the Minister, as well as SEN (Special Educational Needs).

"We have been working hard on trying to develop our play and outdoor space to provide more modern and up to standard facilities.

"We have had the existing space for over 50 years so I think it is time for an upgrade.

"It is great to hear the Minister's good words about Irish medium education and hope that he can deliver.

"Our sector is growing and the demand is phenomenal which is great but it has to be enabled and provided for. That is the challenge to the Minister and his Department."

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn added: “We invited the Education Minister to Bunscoil Phobal Feirste as part of the ongoing campaign for improved Special Educational Needs facilities and an enhanced outdoor space at the school.

“The school is flourishing with record numbers of children attending, and they deserve a first-class learning environment and play areas.

“All of our children must have the best chance to thrive in life, and I’ll continue to work with the school to press the Minister and Department for this vital funding.”