Superheroes assemble ahead of Lord Mayor’s charity fun day

A SUPERHERO-themed fun day will take place at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park on Saturday, May 10, to support one of the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities, Depaul.

The family event, from 1pm to 4pm, will feature free activities for all ages, including archery, bouncy castles, face painting, crafts and carnival games.

Depaul is one of four charities chosen by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, for his year in office. The group supports individuals coping with homelessness and addiction and their families through counselling, family support and accommodation.

Lord Mayor Murray, said: “Depaul do amazing work in Belfast – most of which goes unseen.

“Having worked in the sector myself, I know the vital role they play in the lives of those they work with. I’m delighted to take this opportunity to support these real-life superheroes and highlight the services they provide.

Junior superheroes Ruairi and Olivia McKee with Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, and (l-r) Anna Dalton, Deirdre Canavan and Jenny Brady from Depaul

“Everyone is welcome to come along to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park next Saturday 10 May and enjoy all that we have planned, while supporting this worthy cause.”

David Carroll, Depaul CEO, added: "We are proud to have been chosen by the Lord Mayor to be one of his charities. We have hugely enjoyed working with him during this partnership.

“The Lord Mayor’s charity fun day gives us a great platform to shine a light on the crucial issue of homelessness, which continues to grow across Northern Ireland – particularly for families and children.

“By the end of 2024, there were 5,378 children living in emergency accommodation. Now, more than ever, our mission remains clear and we have an unwavering commitment to ending homelessness and changing lives.”