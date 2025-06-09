Calls for removal of flags in mixed areas of North Belfast

SINN Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has called for the removal of flags erected in a mixed area of North Belfast.

A number of different flags as well as red, white and blue bunting have been placed on lampposts in the Mountcoole and Rosscoole areas of Ballysillan.

Gerry Kelly said a number of residents contacted the local Sinn Féin office on Monday to express their concerns.

“These communities are shared spaces, and it is deeply concerning that flags — some erected by paramilitary gangs — are being used in a clear attempt to intimidate local residents and mark out territory,” he said.

“In the past, similar actions here have forced residents to move homes. Local political and community representatives must call this out publicly.

“People here want to live in peace, side by side, and free from sectarian intimidation and division.”