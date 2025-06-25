Féile an Phobail launch 2025 festival with over 600 events over 15 days

Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty and Minister for the Economy Caoimhe Archibald, filmmaker Terry George, Kevin Gamble from Féile an Phobail, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Prof Peteter Finn from St Mary’s University Colleg, Roisin McDonough, Arts Council

FÉILE an Phobail, the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, is ready to welcome visitors from across the world to its 2025 festival with over 600 events at over 50 venues during two weeks.

The official launch of this year’s Féile programme took place today in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road. This summer Féile will run from from 26th July to 10th August.

The keynote speakers at Wednesday's launch included Oscar winning writer and Director Terry George and Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble gave a rundown of the highlights of Féile 2025.

“In the city of Belfast, the month of August means it’s Féile time," he said. “Over the years, Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland.

“This year has more events than ever before, with over 600 events taking place across 15 days.

Film-maker Terry George looks through the programme

“We have headline music concerts and sporting events, theatre, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, Gaeilge events and visual arts.

“Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.

“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.

“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic atmosphere and community that we have.

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts have been incredible so far, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people!"

“Féile 2025 runs from July 26 to August 10, and the full Féile events programme is now available to view at www.feilebelfast.com.