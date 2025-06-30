'This is about the genocide in Palestine': Helen live streams Kneecap gig to millions

PRAISE: Helen Wilson who live-streamed the Kneecap concert to tens of thousands of people on Saturday

THE woman who live-streamed the entire Kneecap set at Glastonbury on Saturday says she did it to highlight the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Helen Wilson, from Swansea, who quickly became known as ‘Helen from Wales’ on social media, decided to livestream Kneecap’s performance on TikTok at the festival after the BBC chose not to air the set live.

Helen has been coming to the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset for 26 years and was working at this year’s festival with sustainable waste management company Critical Waste.

She received over two million likes during the live stream which was filmed on her phone.

"I did it because I knew it wasn't going to be live on the BBC," she said. "It was an amazing set. I took part in a pro-Palestinian march earlier in the day and had an idea to go live for the Kneecap gig.

"I realised very quickly when I went live that there were about a thousand people watching and it just grew and grew.

"The story is not about me going live on TikTok or getting more followers. This is about the genocide in Palestine and the censorship of the BBC.

"I have had a lot of people trolling me, calling me a parasite and a terrorist. I am very strong but feeling a bit anxious. However, I have always felt the need to stand up for my beliefs.

"I am astounded by the response of people and I want to say thank you to everyone, for all the messages and encouragement and support."

Afterwards, West Belfast social club, the Felons said: "There's a few pints on the pumps here for Helen."

The full set from Kneecap is available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.