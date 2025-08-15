Traffic delays expected as M3 Bridge is closed for weekend works

MOTORISTS are being urged to plan ahead for their journey with the M3 Lagan Bridge set to close again this weekend.

The M3 Lagan Bridge will be closed from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday to traffic coming from Bangor/East Belfast direction.

During this time the M3 will be closed from Bridge End to M2 Foreshore and there will be no access to the bridge from the A2 Sydenham Bypass with all traffic required to leave at Bridge End Flyover.

There will also be no access to the M3 bridge from Middlepath Street on-slip during this period.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure and road users are requested to abide by the temporary traffic management arrangements which are in place for the safety of the public and road workers.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: "The closure is required to replace a further four bearings under the bridge which are showing signs of corrosion and movement.

"This is specialist work and for safety reasons the work cannot just be undertaken overnight as the bridge has to be jacked up to replace the bearings and time is required to allow the concrete plinths to strengthen before traffic can be allowed to travel over it again.

"The is essential safety work which was planned over the summer period when traffic is generally lighter, however inevitably there will be delays and disruption. Delaying the work now could result in further structural damage and longer closures at a later date.

"The Department would ask road users to plan ahead for their journey and seek an alternative route away from the city where possible. If you are travelling to Belfast International Airport or north or west please ask yourself do you need to drive across Belfast or can you take another route such as via the A55 outer Ring."