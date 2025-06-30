Met Police drop investigation into alleged Kneecap 'Kill your local MP' comments

PERFORMANCE: Liam Óg O hAnnaidh, aka, Mo Chara, and Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Móglaí Bap, on stage at Glastonbury on Saturday Pic BBC iplayer

THE Metropolitan Police have dropped their investigation into rappers Kneecap over alleged comments to "Kill your local MP".

The investigation began after video footage from a concert in 2023 when a band member was alleged to have said: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP".

The charge dropped by the Met Police is separate from the ongoing case against Liam Óg O hAnnaidh who been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in 2024.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police Force on Sunday said: “A thorough investigation has now been completed by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command, which included interviewing an individual under caution and seeking early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"A range of offences were considered as part of the investigation. However, given the time elapsed between the events in the video and the video being brought to police attention, any potential summary only offences were beyond the statutory time limit for prosecution.

"Relevant indictable offences were considered by the investigation team and, based on all of the current evidence available, a decision has been made that no further action will be taken at this time.”

Liam Óg is due to appear in court in London on August 20.

On Saturday Kneecap played in front of 30,000 fans at Glastonbury.

Today the rap trio announced that they will be playing the main stage at Electric Picnic in County Laois in August.