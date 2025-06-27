WATCH: Clonard Novena concludes with procession through surrounding streets

CLONARD NOVENA: The procession around the surrounding streets of Clonard Monastery marked the end of this year's nine-day Novena

THE annual Clonard Novena has concluded with a precession around the streets in the vicinity of Clonard Monastery.

The nine-day Novena saw thousands of worshippers from all religious backgrounds descend on West Belfast, offering up their prayers, petitions and thanksgivings at six sessions daily.

The Novena concluded with a Procession in honour of Our Mother of Perpetual Help on Thursday evening after the final session at 8pm.

The procession was a symbolic gesture as pilgrims walked the streets around Clonard.

This year's theme was ‘Pilgrims of Hope in a Time of Uncertainty’ which reflected the late Pope Francis' ambition in proclaiming 2025 a Holy Year, reminding people that “we need to recognise the immense goodness present in our world, lest we be tempted to think ourselves overwhelmed by evil and violence".