No police action to be taken over Kneecap's Glastonbury gig

NO police action is to be taken over Irish language rap trio Kneecap following their performance at Glastonbury.

Last month, a criminal investigation was launched by Avon and Somerset Police into a performance by the band at the popular music festival.

The force said it had appointed a senior detective to investigate whether comments made by either act amounted to a criminal offence after reviewing footage.

On Friday, they said detectives had sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service and chosen not to take any further action on the grounds that there was "insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence".

"Kneecap was informed of that decision earlier today (Friday 18 July)," it added.

"Enquiries continue to be carried out in relation to separate comments made on stage during Bob Vylan's performance."

Reacting to the decision, Kneecap posted on social media: "One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.

"We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world's most famous festival.

"Shortly afterwards we learn of an active police investigation. An investigation that followed after the Prime Minister himself said it 'was not appropriate' we played Glastonbury. Walk off stage to the rapturous sounds of good people and into the creaking scheming sounds of the establishment.

"This 'investigation' was reported across the world's media often with wildly misleading headlines. Every single person who saw our set knew no law was broken, not even close... yet the police saw fit to publicly announce they were opening an investigation.

"Why open and publicise an investigation into f**k all? This is political. This is targeted. This is state intimidation. After the media damage is inflicted and seen by millions of eyes - you receive a private email to say there's no evidence and no action - that is seen by two people only.

"There is no public apology, they don't send this to media or post it on police accounts. We will continue to fight. We will continue to win."