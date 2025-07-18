Prison service recruitment billboard vandalised on Antrim Road

A RECRUITMENT billboard for the Prison Service has been vandalised in North Belfast.

'Loyalist Prison Service' was daubed on the billboard on the Antrim Road last Sunday. An orange sash was also painted on two actors featured in the advertisement.

The graffiti was carried out by republican dissident group Lasair Dhearg.

Posting a video on social media, the group said: "The British state continues to recruit for its Prison Service in occupied Ireland, hoping that they can balance the books with ‘Catholics’.

WATCH: Loyalist Prison Service recruitment board targeted by Lasair Dhearg in North Belfast. pic.twitter.com/cgoiIP9nkK — Lasair Dhearg (@LasairDhearg) July 13, 2025

"Just like the PSNI they will fail. No amount of ‘Catholics’ will change the ethos of any organisation whose primary objective is to enforce the British ‘Justice’ system and occupation in Ireland.

"Lasair Dhearg activists highlighted the true nature of the Loyalist Prison Service with an action on Belfast’s Antrim Road today."

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett condemned the vandalism.

"I utterly condemn the disgraceful and cowardly vandalism of a Prison Service recruitment billboard recently on the Antrim Road," he said.

"This is nothing more than a pathetic and sinister attempt to intimidate future applicants from pursuing an honourable and essential career serving and keeping our communities safe.

"Let me be clear—those responsible represent no-one but themselves. They are relics of a dark past that the vast majority of people across Northern Ireland have long rejected.

"The men and women of the Prison Service carry out a difficult and vital job, often in challenging circumstances, and they deserve nothing but our respect and support.

"These thugs will not succeed in their attempts to deter individuals from stepping forward to serve our society.

"Political representatives in North Belfast should publicly condemn those behind this and support the right of the Prison Service to advertise in and recruit from all communities.

"I would urge the PSNI to take firm action against those who shamelessly and foolishly filmed themselves carrying out this criminal damage."