Huge rally against racism to take place in Belfast on Saturday

DISORDER: Racist riots took place over three days this week and spread to other part of the north Photo: Pacemaker

A RALLY against racism is set to take place at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

The demonstration comes after a week of disorder, centred on Ballymena which began on Monday following an alleged sexual assault in the town last weekend. Homes of foreign nationals were targeted and set a light. In Larne the leisure centre was also set alight on Wednesday night.

Around 14 families have also been provided with emergency accommodation after being forced to flee their homes in Ballymena.

The PSNI said 63 of their officers have been injured over four nights of violence after coming under "sustained attack with heavy masonry and fireworks".

Saturday's protest is the first major anti-racism rally in the city since last August following a spate of anti-migrant attacks across the north.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's rally, United Against Racism Chair, Ivanka Antova, said: "The racist riots we have witnessed have spread fear across our communities and posed a direct threat to the life of migrants.

"United Against Racism will not stand by while far-right agitators whip up such violence.

"We know that the vast majority of people are anti-racist and abhor racist hatred. We are calling on those people, on the trade unions who represent a growing migrant workforce, and all progressive forces to join us to send a clear and resolute message against racism and racist violence."

The rally will take place at 12 noon.