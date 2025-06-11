Second 5G mast is set alight in West Belfast in less than a week

ARSON: A 5G mast was set alight off the Stewartstown Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning

ANOTHER 5G mast has been targeted in an arson attack in West Belfast – the second in less than a week.

The latest incident is close to the Colin Connect Hub on the Stewartstown Road.

Police and the fire service attended the scene shortly before 12.30am in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It comes after a 5G mast was set alight in Springbank Industrial Estate in Poleglass on Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Burns said: "We attended this alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze of a 5G mast tower which had been set alight deliberately.

"This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire in recent months and we have attended two fires in less than a week to masts in the same area.

"I cannot stress enough how dangerous it is lighting fire to electrical equipment. Anyone setting an illegal fire is acting extremely recklessly and putting not only themselves, but also members of the public, at risk.

"The damage caused costs the mast-owners a substantial amount of money to correct, and affects the mobile phone service of the local community. We continue to engage with local representatives and the mast-owners around the issue.

“We would ask that anyone with information on these incidents contact us on 101 quoting reference 35 of 11/06/25."

Meanwhile, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey says attacks on 5G masts is not helping poor mobile phone signal in the area. He met with mobile network providers in London this week.

Condemning the latest incident, he called on those responsible to stop 'harming our community.'

“Those involved in targeting vital infrastructure in west Belfast must end this reckless and destructive behaviour," he said.

“They are causing serious harm to our community and putting lives at risk.

“This is happening at a time when there is a clear and growing demand for better connectivity, with thousands of residents reporting poor mobile signal.

“I’m in London today to make the case directly to network providers that urgent investment is needed to upgrade infrastructure in areas that have been left behind.

“These disgraceful actions will not deter us from our campaign to secure better mobile coverage for our communities. Anyone with information should contact the PSNI."