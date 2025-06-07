Maskey condemns latest arson attack on 5G mast

PUT OUT: The Fire Service attended the scene and extinguished the flames

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has condemned the latest arson attack on a 5G mast in the constituency.

The incident follows reports of a fire at the Springbank Industrial Estate in Poleglass on Saturday afternoon. Several masts have been set alight in the West of the city in recent years.

“I want to strongly condemn the latest suspected arson attack on a 5G mast,” said the Sinn Fein man. “This behaviour is both ludicrous and absolutely nonsensical.

“Just a few weeks ago, Sinn Féin published the results of a survey highlighting widespread mobile signal black spots across the west of the city — some of which are due to damage caused to masts.

“We will continue our efforts to secure better mobile coverage for our communities.

“Those responsible for this disgraceful vandalism must be brought to justice, and I urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the PSNI.”

Police said the blaze was reported at 2.40pm on Saturday afternoon. The Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 801 07/06/25.