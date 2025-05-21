Poor phone signal in West Belfast debated in Assembly following survey results

PEOPLE in West Belfast feel 'left behind' in what is supposed to be a 'digital age' the Assembly has heard in a debate over mobile phone signal black spots in the constituency.

Last week the Andersonstown News exclusively revealed the results of a survey carried out by Sinn Féin. The survey revealed that 87 per cent of people rated their phone signal as poor or very poor. Shockingly only three per cent of respondents stated their signal was good or excellent. A staggering 83 per cent experienced frequent dropped calls – indicating a severe service quality issue in the area.

The top three areas for poor signal across West Belfast are Glen Road, Turf Lodge and Andersonstown which made up over 55 per cent of the survey respondents.

In recent years there has been an upsurge in arson attacks on phone masts in the west of the city.

Raising the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday, Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: "Those stats clearly illustrate the issues that communities face with signal across West Belfast and, hopefully, the need for some action and improvements.

"We are engaging with the relevant agencies on repairs to the damaged equipment, as well as bringing a case for an improved signal to phone companies in London.

"Too many people have told us horror stories about not being able to contact emergency services, missing appointments and being isolated from family. The priority for Sinn Féin is to hopefully deliver better infrastructure and signal to workers and families in West Belfast."

Aisling Reilly MLA said people in West Belfast feel "left behind" in what is supposed to be a "digital age".

"Poor or next to no phone signal is affecting far too many people in West Belfast," she added. "Time and time again, I have experienced daily blackout spots, calls dropping out, or no signal at all in areas of the Glen Road, Dermot Hill and the Whiterock Road — the list goes on.

"It is not just a poor service, but a complete lack of service. It is a failure by mobile networks, and a failure of accountability. We are told that we live in a digital age, yet many in my community feel that they are being left behind. The response to the survey was overwhelming, not just in numbers but in frustration and genuine fear.

The phone mast at Owenvarragh Park has been targeted in recent years

"People told us that they are missing calls from the Royal Victoria Hospital and the Mater Hospital, from their GPs and from hospitals that they have waited months to hear from. NHS workers are missing emergency call-outs, parents are unable to reach their children, elderly people are unable to ring for help, and self-employed painters, electricians and builders are missing out on vital work.

"One person who responded to the survey said, 'I suffered a cardiac arrest last year, and now I am missing vital follow-up calls because my phone does not ring'.

"We just cannot sit back and accept it when people are paying £50 or more a month for a signal that simply does not exist. It is not just about the inconvenience, it is about health and safety and about livelihoods.

"I would urge the Minister for the Economy for being in the Chamber to raise the issue at every opportunity with her officials, the telecommunications regulator, mobile network operators and any other stakeholders that she engages with in Britain, because people deserve better services, particularly when they are paying for them."

People Before Profit West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll pointed the finger at mobile phone network providers competing against each other for profit.

"It is therefore clear that, in the North, in Britain and in the South of Ireland, the privatisation of telecommunications services and infrastructure has been a disaster for those who work in sectors that rely on those services but has been profitable for those who are at the helm," he stated.

"The telecommunications companies are interested not in service or infrastructure but in the bottom line of profit.

"It is absurd that we have four, five or more private networks competing with one another, fighting for market share and people's bank accounts. Internet and mobile phone coverage should be treated as a public utility and provided to individuals at no extra cost."

Following the debate, Caoimhe Archibald, Economy Minister said: "I share the frustration of the West Belfast community, who have been severely inconvenienced.

"Digital connectivity is an enabler for many of the Executive's economic priorities. It is essential that we are able to realise the same benefits here from mobile connectivity that we have for our excellent fixed-line connectivity.

"I am happy to engage with my officials, who will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that residents and businesses can avail themselves of world-class connectivity."

Speaking following the debate, West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said that thousands of respondents to the Sinn Féin survey have spoken loudly: "The unacceptable mobile signal in West Belfast must be improved".

“Sinn Féin secured a debate in the Assembly to shine a spotlight on this issue affecting our community and to demand action. Whether it’s for work, safety, emergencies, or simply staying in touch with family and friends, a reliable phone signal is essential."