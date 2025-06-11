Homes targeted in suspected racist attacks in Ballysillan

RACIST ATTACK: A boarded up house in the Oakley Street area of Ballysillan

A NUMBER of homes have been attacked in the Ballysillan area of North Belfast on Tuesday night in suspected racist attacks.

The incident comes on the back of a second night of disorder in Ballymena following an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the town at the weekend. A protest on Monday night was followed by attacks on homes in the town and clashes with police. Clashes continued on Tuesday evening.

When we arrived on Wednesday morning we saw one house with boarded up window and broken windows at another property in Oakley Street.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said strong leadership is required to ensure racist violence does not spread further.

“I am horrified to learn that a number of homes were attacked near the Ballysillan area of North Belfast in suspected racist attacks. My thoughts are with the families affected by this abhorrent act.

“This kind of behaviour is deplorable and must be unequivocally condemned and called out by all political and community representatives.

“In situations like this, where such sickening behaviour occurs, strong and united leadership is essential to ensure it is not repeated.

“I will be contacting the families affected to ensure they receive the support they need, and to reassure them that the vast majority of people in our city warmly embrace the many positives that diversity brings.

"Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI so those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.”

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a small group of protestors blocked Carlisle Circus. Police were on the scene as the protest took place shortly after 6pm

One protester held a placard reading: 'Respect our country or leave.' Protestors also blocked the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey at Cloughfern Roundabout. Crowds were also reported in the Shankill/Woodvale area of Belfast.