'Racist minority will not win' City Hall rally hears

IN THIS TOGETHER: Anti-racism protestors outside Belfast City Hall this afternoon

AN anti-racism rally at Belfast City Hall this lunch-time has heard that the “racist minority will not win”.

Organised by United Against Racism, the demonstration was called following the eruption of racist violence in parts of the north this week.

United Against Racism Belfast Chair Ivanka Antova told the large crowd: “Our communities will not be bowed by racism. The racist minority will not win.

WATCH: “Refugees are welcome here,”“stand up, fight back” says United Against Racism Chair, Ivanka Antova at today’s rally. pic.twitter.com/x9xj19Q6bz — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) June 14, 2025

“Thousands of people braved the elements today to stand against hate and to call for an end to the violence. The anti-racist majority will not allow far-right agitators to scapegoat migrants and refugees for the hardships working class communities face.

“We count trade unionists, housing campaigners, women’s rights activists, and more in our ranks. The people who fight day and daily to improve the lives of ordinary people are with us.

Making their voices heard at today's rally

“Those responsible for the racist violence have nothing to offer but hatred and fear, and we will oppose them every step of the way.”