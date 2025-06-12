'I care more about what the Andytown News thinks' – Anthony Boyle on Say Nothing

WEST Belfast actor Anthony Boyle, who starred in the TV drama Say Nothing, said he told producers that he was more worried what the Andersonstown News thought about the series, rather than the New York Times.

The hit series by FX Productions follows the lives of people growing up in Belfast in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s during the height of the conflict, as well as their involvement in the IRA, focusing on Disappeared mother-of-ten Jean McConville.

It was released on Disney+ last November.

Poleglass man Anthony Boyle, who plays IRA leader Brendan Hughes in the series, spoke this week to The Hollywood Reporter, an American digital and print magazine which focuses on the Hollywood film, television, and entertainment industries.

Asked about the pressures of starring in the series, Anthony said: "I felt a tremendous amount of pressure being from Belfast and that area. I just wanted to get it right for those people.

"I remember speaking to the producers who were like, we care about what the New York Times thinks of this. I said I care more about what the Andytown News thinks of this, my local paper.

"This is not history. It is so close, so immediate. Talking to my family and friends, it feels like I have been involved in something more than just a TV series but something a bit special."

You can watch the Holywood Reporter clip with Say Nothing stars Anthony Boyle, Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe and Maxine Peak here.